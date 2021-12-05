Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature rises above normal, up by 6 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Night temperature rose much above normal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday specially in eastern region. Temperature continued to show increasing trend in the state due to southern wind pattern.

Damoh recorded rise of 0.6 degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius while it recorded nominal drop of 0.2 degree Celsius in night temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

Similarly, Mandla recorded rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in day temperature and settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius while it recorded nominal rise of 0.2 degree Celsius in night temperature at 13.0 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees above normal. Sidhiís night temperature was 14.6 degree Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees above normal.

Night temperature of Chhindwara, Satna and Umaria were much above normal. Chhindwara recorded night temperature 14 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees above normal while Satna recorded night temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. Umariaís night temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius was 4.2 degrees above normal.

Bhopal recorded rise of one degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius while it recorded rise of 1.9 degrees Celsius in night temperature, which was 14.6 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded rise of 1.3 degrees Celsius in day temperature and settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius. It recorded rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Even after Cyclone Jawad weakened into a deep depression, rain activities are expected in Madhya Pradesh after two to three days as another system is taking shape there, according to meteorological department officials. Circulation over Northeast Arabian Sea off South Gujarat coast is persisting. A fresh western disturbance has approached Western Himalayas. After December 10, chill is expected to return in Madhya Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:39 PM IST