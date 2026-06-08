Madhya Pradesh NHM Launches Online Transfer System For Contract Health Worker

Madhya Pradesh NHM Launches Online Transfer System For Contract Health Workers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Health Mission (NHM) launched a new online transfer system on Monday for contract health employees for the 2026-27 financial year in Madhya Pradesh.

The move aims to make the transfer process more transparent, efficient, and hassle-free.

Under the new system, employees will no longer need to visit government offices for transfer requests. All applications and approvals will be processed through a dedicated online portal.

NHM officials said the transfer process will be carried out in 2 phases. In the first phase, employees seeking transfers from one district to another will be considered.

Once all inter-district transfers are completed at the state level, the second phase will begin for transfers within the same district.

To ensure smooth implementation, the state government has directed all District Collectors and Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) not to carry out any local transfers or changes in postings until the state-level transfer process is completed.

District-level transfers will remain on hold until further orders.

NHM Additional Mission Director Disha Pranay Nagvanshi said the online transfer module has been made mandatory this year, and all applications have been submitted digitally.

The policy also includes eligibility conditions. Employees who have been transferred within the last 2 years will not be allowed to apply under the current process.

Newly appointed contract employees must complete at least two years of service before becoming eligible for a transfer.

Officials said the new digital system is expected to improve transparency, reduce paperwork, and ensure a fair transfer process for contract health workers across the state.