Madhya Pradesh: Newly married woman shot dead in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old married woman was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend in Kanchanpura, Dabra, Gwalior on Monday, the police said.

The dead woman was identified as Julie Rawat, resident of Kanchanpura, Dabra Dehat. She had married Manohar Rawat, resident of Dabra, seven months ago.

According to the relative of the deceased, the accused Kallu Rawat had a dispute with Julie at a farm land in Dera. Julie had warned him to stay away from her but Kallu threatened and opened fire. Julie got a bullet in her stomach. The family rescued her and brought home. Later, the accused again reached her home along with his three felons and shot a bullet in her head.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. On getting the information about the incident, Dabra Dehat police rushed to the spot. The police sent the body for post mortem and started investigation into the matter.

Superintendent of Police, Jairaj Kubre said that a case has been registered against the accused and probe was on. Action would be taken according to the probe report, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 01:09 AM IST