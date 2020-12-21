Madhya Pradesh: Newly elected Youth Congress general secretary points out irregularities in polling, writes letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, others

BHOPAL: The newly elected state general secretary of Indian Youth Congress Rahul Khare has written a letter to party’s election officer to point out irregularities in the polling.

A copy of letter has been sent to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, leaders Rahul Gandhi, national Youth Congress president Sriniwas among others. The elections in Youth Congress for the post of president, general secretary etc were held in the state recently and results were declared on December 18.

Khare said results lack total data, specially constituency-wise details. “It is our right to know the details of voting,” he added. He said 145 candidates contested for the post of general secretary. “But in the list, the names of candidates at number 5, 38, 74, 81, 96 and 112 were missing,” he remarked. Similarly, the names were alphabetically displayed in A to Z pattern but nine names were not displayed in the alphabetic order. “These practices raise suspicion on transparency in polling,” he added.