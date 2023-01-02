Madhya Pradesh: New Year begins with Surya Namaskar in Pachmarhi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The non-stop 75-hour cultural event, Navrang, concluded on New Year’s Day on Sunday. Hundreds of tourists from different parts of the country and abroad witnessed the first sunlight of the New Year at the highest summit of Pachmarhi, Dhoopgarh.

Many tourists took part in Surya Namaskar, a yogic posture, to welcome 2023. Meanwhile, Navrang continued at Haat Bazar, Warsan Lodge, Old Hotel and other places of Pachmarhi.

Various types of food items were prepared to celebrate the occasion. Besides, there were events like star gazing, youth dance, cycling, heritage walk and bird watching.

The people began to celebrate the New Year from the midnight of December 31. Various cultural events were held to entertain the guests.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements to help the tourists.

The local traders incurred a heavy loss because of the corona pandemic in the past years, but in 2022, they looked happy. The cultural events held as part of Navrang helped the businessmen to earn a few extra bucks.