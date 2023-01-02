e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: New Year begins with Surya Namaskar in Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh: New Year begins with Surya Namaskar in Pachmarhi

Various types of food items were prepared to celebrate the occasion. Besides, there were events like star gazing, youth dance, cycling, heritage walk and bird watching.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The non-stop 75-hour cultural event, Navrang, concluded on New Year’s Day on Sunday. Hundreds of tourists from different parts of the country and abroad witnessed the first sunlight of the New Year at the highest summit of Pachmarhi, Dhoopgarh.

Many tourists took part in Surya Namaskar, a yogic posture, to welcome 2023.  Meanwhile, Navrang continued at Haat Bazar, Warsan Lodge, Old Hotel and other places of Pachmarhi.

Various types of food items were prepared to celebrate the occasion. Besides, there were events like star gazing, youth dance, cycling, heritage walk and bird watching.

The people began to celebrate the New Year from the midnight of December 31. Various cultural events were held to entertain the guests.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements to help the tourists.

The local traders incurred a heavy loss because of the corona pandemic in the past years, but in 2022, they looked happy. The cultural events held as part of Navrang helped the businessmen to earn a few extra bucks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: US surgeons to operate on children with cleft lips in free-of-cost camp in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man shot dead in Balaghat, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man shot dead in Balaghat, probe on

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker fetes armyman for his contribution to nation's safety in Rewa

Madhya Pradesh: Speaker fetes armyman for his contribution to nation's safety in Rewa

Madhya Pradesh: Fog, chill fail to keep New Year revellers indoors in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Fog, chill fail to keep New Year revellers indoors in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 85-year-old woman receives injuries in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 85-year-old woman receives injuries in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Students, teachers of Hassomal Lakhani school receive prizes in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: Students, teachers of Hassomal Lakhani school receive prizes in Sant Hirdaram Nagar