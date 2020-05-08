Madhya Pradesh: New job cards for labourers engaged in MGNREGA work, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with labourers engaged in MGNREGA work in the state through video conferencing on Thursday. The CM said work has been made available to every needy as per eligibility and new job cards will also be prepared as per the requirement.

For the first time, the labourers attended a conferencing along with respective district Collector and CEO of the District Panchayat and could discuss their issues with the Chief Minister.

Admitting that labourers in every district needed work in this era of Corona crisis, the chief minister said that instructions have been given to conduct all labour-intensive works in areas except the Red Zone. The livelihood crisis faced by the workers has been overcome by the resumption of MGNREGA works, added Chouhan.

The work of self-help groups including Swaraj Bharat, water conservation, pond construction, check dam construction and Swachh Bharat Mission in MGNREGA are proving to be a boon for a large section today, said CM.

He asked the Collectors and district panchayat officials to ensure that social distancing norm was strictly adhered to while undertaking MGNREGA works. There is a need to provide work to every needy while being safe from the corona virus which has affected the economy badly, said the Chief Minister.

Quoting Prime Minister, the CM said 'Jaan bhi hai, jahan bhi', you have to make a distance of two yards and make arrangements for livelihood for the workers.

He informed that Rs 8 crore has been given to women self-help groups. At present, 14.64 lakh workers were engaged in MGNREGA, which is a record in itself. About 1.31 lakh works are being undertaken in more than 22000 panchayats of the state, he added.

The CM congratulated additional chief secretary panchayat and rural development Manoj Shrivastava and officers of all district panchayats for connecting large number of labourers to work.