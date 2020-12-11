Madhya Pradesh: New farm laws help farmer claim his dues

BHOPAL: A farmer got the amount for his produce from a company in Piparia, of Hoshangabad district, on Friday after a complaint was lodged with the SDM, Piparia. The new agriculture law has helped the farmer to get the amount.

The farmer had sold 2,700 quintals of paddy to Fortune Rice Private Limited, but the company was not paying the amount to the farmer. A complaint was lodged with the SDM, Piparia, who served a 24-hour notice to the company on Thursday.

A representative of the company turned up on Friday to give the farmer an amount of Rs 2,950 per quintal of paddy and Rs 50 as bonus. A total of Rs 3,000 per quintal of rice was purchased by the company and the amount was paid accordingly.

The three Agriculture Bills are a burning issue in the country, but the legal provisions made in the Bills are helping farmers to get their hard-earned money from the companies.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made it clear many times that the Bills are in favour of the farmers.