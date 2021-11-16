Madhya Pradesh: New Education Policy will fulfil youths’ dreams, says Governor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that New Education Policy (NEP) will fulfill the dreams of the youths and provide an opportunity to learn the art of life.

Patel was speaking at the second convocation ceremony of Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) on Tuesday. He said Tagore University will incorporate Indian knowledge, culture, skill development in education system. And it will create such an ecosystem, which will lead to holistic development of students. Patel presided over the event.

Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal organisation secretary Mukul Kanitkar was the chief guest. Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Private Universities Regulatory Commission Bharat Sharan Singh and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University Santosh Choubey were present as special guests. Singh said out of four ashrams, Brahmacharya, Grihastha, Vanprastha, Sanyas, the period of one ashram of students has been completed.

Choubey said RNTU is the only private university in Madhya Pradesh, which had secured a place in NIRF ranking for three consecutive years.

In all, 24 gold medals, 36 PhDs, 14 postgraduate degrees and 25 bachelor's degrees were awarded to the students. The University conferred honorary degrees on High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Rajar Gopal, Managing Director of Munjal Showa Limited, Yogesh Munjal and Yogacharya Pawan Guru. The souvenir of second convocation was released along with the research innovation and skill development booklet of the university.

Gold medal recipients:

Masoom Nema (BA LLB), Rishabh Chaturvedi (MBA), Sadhna Maurya (BE), Renu Keer (BSc), Sufia Amin (MSc), Shweta Mishra (BSc), Ashley Abraham (MA), Ayush Kumar (MTech) ), Ayushi Singh (BSc), Jai Vallabh Lakhani (BSc), Harshit Amar (MTech), Neetu Gaur (BSc), Pooja Singh (BSc), Kartik Sarathe (BSc), Savita Kumari Vishwakarma (MBA), Meghna Budhwani (BBA) ), Ruby Kumari (MEd), Anshu Kumari (MEd), Kiran Kumari Gupta (MEd), Aditi Mishra (LLM), Anamika Nath (LLB), Rajni Saxena (MSc), Shubham Rai (MSc), Pooja Shankar Pandav (BSc).

Agriculture research

I have done BSc (agriculture) from RNTU. My experience of studying here has been very good. I topped every semester here. I obtained master’s degree from Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya. There too I became a gold medalist. Along with studies, I have been a part of national and state camps of NSS, due to which I have received NSS National Camp Award, State Camp Award. In future, I want to work in agriculture research and academics.

Ayushi Singh, BSc (agriculture) gold medalist

Animation field

I am a student of BSc (computer science). During my studies, I regularly participated in various activities like NSS camps, Vishwarang, NAAC and AIU programs. I am making my career in the field of animation.

Karthik Sarathe, BSc (computer science) gold medalist

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:44 PM IST