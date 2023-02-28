Madhya Pradesh: New Education Policy to help youths, says Mohan Yadav

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said the new education policy will help the youth of the country to build their career.

The youth, in turn, will build the nation, he said at a workshop at Narmada Degree College on Monday. The day-long workshop was held on the National Education Policy 2020 and the state’s youth policy.

Yadav released a book, “Nayee Siksha, Nayee Udan,” containing various aspects of the New Education Policy (NEP), and launched an e-education portal comprising more than 1,600 contents of 40 subjects. The minister then released booklets on Hindi literature.

He honoured many students of the college with certificates and shields for excelling in sports, NSS and in various other fields.

The students will be able to shape their career from their childhood on the grounds of the NEP, Yadav said.

He said seminars on the NEP were being held in different parts of the state to tell the students about its importance in their life.

Such seminars will be held in districts and all degree colleges, and that the history of those who laid down their lives for the country’s freedom will be taught, Yadav said.

The minister also spoke about the letters written by Bhagat Singh to his mother and about the war between Rani Durgawati and Akbar.

Sitasaran Sharma and Vijaypal Singh, legislators from Narmadapuram and Sohagpur, respectively, were present at the function.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the staff and the students from various degree colleges were also present at the function.

Minister interacts with students

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav held one-to-one interaction with the students and replied to their questions. A student Harsh Yadav wanted to know how the New Education policy would be helpful to strengthen education in villages.

The minister said age would not be an impediment to anyone’s education and the students can complete their education through Bhoj Open University, Indira Gandhi Open University and other institutions.