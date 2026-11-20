Madhya Pradesh New DGP Selection Begins November 20, UPSC Panel To Shortlist 3 IPS Officers Ahead Of Kailash Makwana's Retirement | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the empanelment committee will take place to select three officials for appointment to the post of Director General of Police for the state in Delhi on Friday.

The present DGP, Kailash Makwana, will retire on November 30. The empanelment committee will meet to appoint a new DGP in his place.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and DGP Makwana will participate in the meeting to be held at the UPSC office.

Together with them, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Shukla and other officials of the Home Department have gone with them.

The chairman or a member of UPSC, the home secretary in the government of India, or someone nominated by them who is not below the rank of special secretary will be part of the empanelment committee.

Any senior IPS officer of the government of India and not from the MP cadre will also be on the committee.

The state government mulled over 11 officers of special DG rank for appointment to the post of DGP.

According to the seniority list, the panel may consist of the names Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain, and Pragya Richa Shrivastava.

Once the panel of names is finalised, the government may appoint one of the three officers to the post.

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