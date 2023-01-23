Madhya Pradesh: New Congress executive body; Women get less than 20% representation, less than 8 % posts to Muslims

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Less than 20% representation has been given to women in Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) executive body and less than 8% posts have been given to Muslims. Out of 240 appointments, only 20 women have been appointed on different posts. Of the total, only 13 Muslims have become post holders.

All India Congress Committee declared the new executive body of MPCC on Sunday night. The executive body has 21 members in Political Affairs Committee (PAC), 50 vice-presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

The appointments have caused resentment among Congressmen, which made party’s state incharge JP Agrawal to issue an advisory, stating that “list is not final”. The final appointments will be made after completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Congress party always claims that it is a well-wisher of women and Muslims. But when it comes to sharing chairs, only few seats are given to them,” a Congressman said.

As for DCC presidents, only one woman has been given the post. Sharda Pathak is Panna District Congress Committee president. She was appointed on the post following party’s order issued on January 19, 2022.

In all, 14 women find place among 105 general secretaries while party has only five women as vice-presidents. Sobha Oza is the only woman who has been included in PAC. She is also the vice-president. MLA Arif Aqueel is only Muslim to get place in PAC while only five Muslims have been made vice- presidents.

Jaivardhan left out

MLA Jaivardhan Singh, the son of ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh, has not been given any post. However, Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, is the member of PAC.

Included

Four state working committee presidents Jitu Patwari, Surendra Choudhary, Ram Niwas Rawat and Bala Bacchan have been included in PAC. Their status as working committee presidents is not clear.

