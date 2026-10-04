Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Just 14 Open-Category Seats Left In Government Medical Colleges | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only 14 of the 140 seats available in government medical colleges for the NEET UG MOP round are open to unreserved-category candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

The round will cover 692 seats in private medical colleges and 140 seats in government medical colleges across the state.

Besides, 292 seats under the NRI quota are still available in private medical colleges. Rs 2 lakh for non-NRI and Rs 10 lakh for NRI candidates will be the security money for MOP round counselling.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) released vacancies after the second round of NEET counselling.

As far as upgradation is concerned, candidates with scores of 594 (highest) and 180 (lowest) have applied for upgradation of medical colleges.

As per the DME directive, the seat-leaving bond will apply to those who leave seats after MOP round counselling. Candidates who do not take admission after seat allotment in the MOP round will have their security money of Rs 2 lakh for non-NRI and Rs 10 lakh for NRI confiscated.

The registered candidates are now required to fill up new choices from Oct 4 to Oct 7, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.