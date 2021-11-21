Madhya Pradesh: Need of the hour, say residents on Police Commissionerate system

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents have welcomed the decision of the state government to implement police commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore.

They told Free Press that the decision as long overdue, especially in view of growing urban population and changing nature of crimes. The conventional system, they believe, couldn’t have been as effective in dealing with cybercrimes as the new regime. Excerpts:

Welcome decision

It is a good and a very welcome decision. Hopefully, it will lead to better security for women. Routine crimes will also come down. Currently, women face difficulties in even registering FIRs in cases of crimes against them. For quite some time, I wanted this system to be implemented in Bhopal. However, what is more important is how it will be executed.

-Shibani Ghosh, director, Parvarsish - The Museum School

Prove helpful

Population is increasing rapidly in major cities of MP. These cities are also expanding geographically. Due to this, new problems of law and order are arising. Police commissioner system will help in controlling crimes in an effective manner. The common people of Indore and Bhopal will get the benefit of the new system. It will help in controlling social-media related crimes and also cases of fraud and cheating in the cyber world.

-Dr Monika Jain, chairperson, Search and Research Development Society

Has challenges

With the changing dynamics of modern India and a more informant citizenry, the government is aiming to create a more accountable and responsive police system. It will give more power to the police and improve response timing and accountability. However, changing any established system has its own challenges as it shuffles the power structure. It remains to be seen how effective it will be.

-Mansi Singodiya, NLIU graduate

Long awaited

This is a long-awaited move. This system is already in place in other metros. It should have been implemented much earlier. The new system will ensure that the police take action faster and trials and prosecutions are quicker. The police won’t have to depend on administration for securing clearances etc for prosecution.

- Prof Ajay Ghosh, department of history, Hamidia College

Hopeful of change

Considering the increase in population, the government is implementing the police commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore. I hope it will bring advantages to all of us. As a woman, I have more faith in police. It will help to improve the law and order as it has done in the other states. I am looking forward to some tremendous improvements through this new system.

Dr Babita Narayan, dentist

Power misuse

With introduction of police commissioner system, there will be no check and balance in administration. At present, police have to take permission from collector before using lathis, making gun fire etc in various cases like enforcing Sections 107, 144 of IPC. But now, magisterial power will be with police to control volatile law and order situation. So, there always be chances of misuse of power.

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma, High Court

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:34 PM IST