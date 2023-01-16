Madhya Pradesh: Nectar will emerge from Think 20, says CM Shviraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shviraj Singh Chouhan said that contemplation sessions of the Think 20 meeting under the G-20 in Bhopal will play a critical role.

Nectar will certainly emerge from brainstorming of the intellectuals and thinkers who will participate in this meetings, said Chouhan. while addressing the inaugural session of ‘Think 20’ meeting being held under the aegis of G20 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Monday.

Llauding the event's theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future, chief minister said that 'India's age-old tradition speaks of world peace and welfare.“The world is for everyone. There is no need of war. Peace, love and faith are needed. Those who are weak should be helped,” said chief minister stressing on Vasudev Kutumbakam. “The principle of one earth, one family and one future is of key importance. Our priority is to progress with nature, he added.

In an apparent reference to the developed nations, and deprecated the ongoing "rat race" in the global arena to beat one another, Chouhan said that 80 per cent of the world's resources were being exploited by a "handful of people".."Don't get involved in the rat race to lead. It is disturbing that more than 80 per cent of the world's resources were being exploited by a handful of people," Chouhan said.

Chouhan expressed concern over climate change and global warming and stressed on the need to save energy and promote green power.

"Saving energy helps given that thermal power stations (which use coal) cause damage to the environment. Thus, saving electricity is like generating power," the chief minister said.

He listed the measures being taken by his government in Madhya Pradesh to promote green energy.

Prime Minister Modi is determined to make full use of water by calling for "per drop more crop" and in COP-26, he had said that India would achieve the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2070. By the year 2030, India will almost halve the carbon emission. Similarly, India's position in renewable energy is fourth in the world, it will improve as well, said Chouhan.

PM popularizing idea of one earth, one family, one future: Suman Berry

In the ideological programme of the Think 20 meeting of G-20, Suman Berry, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is popularising the idea of One Earth, One Family and One Future. He added that thinkers from all over the world will present their views on the importance of environment-friendly lifestyle and moral values. NITI Aayog has cooperated in organising this ideological session in Madhya Pradesh to convey the message of ‘Ekatma’ (unity), public participation, compassion, harmony, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and environment-friendly lifestyle.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)