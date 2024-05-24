Madhya Pradesh: Nautapa To Begin As Sun Enters Rohini On May 25 |

Lalitpur (UP): Some astrologers in the city have said that when the sun enters the circle of Rohini (a star) at 3.15pm on Saturday, Nautapa (nine extremely hot days) will begin and continue till June 2. The sun will be there till 1:04pm on June 8 when the temperatures may cross 48 degrees Celsius, the astrologers said.

(With inputs from Pooja Kashyap)

According to a popular belief, the heat of the sun, combined with Rohini which is the symbol of water, breeds the monsoon. Moon is the lord of Rohini. So, during these nine days, the sun sows the seeds of clouds, in the womb Rohini, which turns into monsoon.

According to astrologers, when the sun remains within the circle of Rohini, the moon visits other planets. If there is extreme heat during these nine days, the chances of a good monsoon are bright, astrologers said. Nevertheless, if it rains during these nine days, it is considered inauspicious, because Rohini becomes childless in this case.

Although sudden rain and storm have provided relief to the people in some states, it will not continue for a long time. During this period the distance between the earth and the sun reduces, astrologers said. On June 8, the when sun enters Mrigasira (star), the monsoon begins, they said, adding that the people of ancient India used to calculate the dates for arrival of monsoon in this way.

Health care advice

People have been advised to consume as much water as possible during these nine days and to remain indoors. The astrologers also advised the people to provide water to the thirsty during this period.