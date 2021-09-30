e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:47 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: National Mahatma Gandhi Award

The award ceremony will be organised on October 2 at 6:30 pm at Ravindra Bhawan.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar and Bhatke Vimukt Vikas Pratishthan have been selected for National Mahatma Gandhi Award.

Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar for the year 2019 and Bhatke Vimukt Samajik Sanstha for the year 2020 have been selected for the National Mahatma Gandhi Award.

The award ceremony will be organised on October 2 at 6:30 pm at Ravindra Bhawan. The award carries I-T free honorarium worth Rs 10 lakh with Samman Pattika, shawl and shriphal.

The award was established in the year 1995 by the Government of Madhya Pradesh with the aim of encouraging creative initiatives, communal harmony and social harmony in society in accordance with Gandhi’s philosophy in the memory of Gandhi.

