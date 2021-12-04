Madhya Pradesh: National Institute of Fashion Technology convocation ceremony held for 2020, 2021 batches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ninth and tenth convocation of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Bhopal was organised at Swarn Jayanti Auditorium of RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration & Management here on Saturday.

The development commissioner (handicrafts) of central ministry of textiles and director general of NIFT, Shantmanu, presented the degrees to the graduating students of batches of 2020 and 2021. The convocation ceremony was organised in offline mode after the lifting of restriction due to Covid, said the management of NIFT.

Dr Arnab Sen, CAC, NIFT Bhopal, administered the convocation pledge to graduating students of batch 2020 and batch 2021 of NIFT Bhopal Centre.

Award was distributed in five different categories to both the batches 2020 and 2021, which included NIFT Best Academic Performance Awards, NIFT Best Extra Ordinary Service Awards, NIFT Student of the Year Awards, NIFT Award for two meritorious students and NIFT Graduating Event Awards.

Sarthak Malik and Sumin PC from batch 2020 and 2021 respectively received the Best Academic Performance Award.

Samiksha Sinha and Sugandhi Chandwani from batch 2020 and 2021 respectively received the Best Extra Ordinary Service Award.

Harneet Kaur Gandhi and Oas Rajvanshi from batch 2020 and 2021 respectively received Student of the Year Award.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:28 PM IST