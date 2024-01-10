Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector Asks Officials To Shift Paddy From Open Centre | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena has directed the officials to transport paddy from Bankhedi open procurement centre keeping in mind the present rainfall.

She said vehicles and other resources should be available for transporting paddy from open procurement centres, and the officials concerned should regularly visit the centres to monitor transportation.

She especially advised the sub-divisional magistrate in Pipariya to remain alert.

She further said that the officials should visit the procurement centres with the block-level officers and monitor the transport.

The paddy should not get wet because of the rain, she said, adding that the procurement centre at Bankhedi has been built in a low-lying area, so a new place should be found to set up a new centre.

She reviewed the progress of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and directed the officials to provide the benefits of Ujjawala scheme to the people.

Meena also said that the officials should ensure cent percent distribution of Ayushman cards.

The voter’s list should be read out through block-level officers who should also conduct a door-to-door survey, Meena said.

The first-time voters should be included in the list on priority basis, she said.

The collector also reviewed the progress of time-limit cases and directed the officials to dispose of the pending ones before the next time-line meeting.

All the departments should settle the time-line cases on priority, she said. Meena reviewed the CM Helpline cases.

She directed the Tehsildars to work out the complaints related to the revenue department.

She further said that the complaints should be disposed of by discussing with the complainants within ten days.

Meena also reviewed the complaints related to Janpad Panchayat and the urban bodies, besides those of the Women and Child Development department.

Meena also reviewed the progress of various welfare schemes.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, additional collector Devendra Kumar Singh and officials of other departments were present at the meeting.