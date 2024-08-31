Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram, Betul Ahead In Silk Production | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram and Betul districts are pioneers in silk production in the state. A big showroom of silken clothes is run from the premises of the silk unit at Malkhedi. There is a chain of new clothes consisting of Bagh print, Kalamkari print, Pachedi print, Banarasi and Jamdani sarees are available. Mulberry silk, Tussar silk, Munga silk saris are being knitted in Malkhedi.

Collector Sonia Meena recently inspected the silk unit at Gujarwada in Makhan Nagar block and told the officials to connect the women’s group with jobs. Eighty women have so far been given jobs at the Malkhedi silk unit. District silk officer Ravindra Singh said that silk production was going on in Sohagpur, Gujarwada, Sukhtwa, Bankhedi, Dokrikheda, Panari, Pipariya and Rajaldhana.

As many as 1, 80, 295 saplings of Mulberry trees were planted in the district. In Betul district, saplings of over four lakh Mulberry trees have been planted over 100 acres.

Read Also IN PICS: 7 Historical Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

Birthday Celebrated Among Blind Students

Birthday Celebrated Among Blind Students | FP Photo

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old Samman alias Hardik Chaurasia, a B.Tech student from the Dumarkachar Nagar Parishad area, celebrated his birthday on Saturday at the Amakherwa (Manendragarh) Blind and Disabled Educational Training School by distributing food items, fruits, sweets, and stationery to the students there. He chose to celebrate his birthday in a spiritual atmosphere filled with devotional songs.

Samman made the decision to spend his birthday with blind children and shared this wish with his parents, saying he would find more joy in doing so. Samman Chaurasia is the eldest son of Dr. Sunil Chaurasia, President of Nagar Parishad Dumarkachar and a member of the District Planning Committee Anuppur, and Hani Chaurasia, a teacher at Government High School Pouradhar.