Madhya Pradesh: Name Habibganj Station after late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, demands BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal's Habibganj Station, which is about to be inaugurated on November 15 seems to land self in controversy.

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Habibganj station on November 15, which is being built on the note of the airport.

But there is a dispute over the name of Habibganj railway station.

Former national convener of Bajrang Dal and senior BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has demanded to change the name of Habibganj station on the name of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee .

Jaibhan says that Habibganj railway station should be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "The station has been made as one of the best survey station in the country, I feel, its name should also be the best. I have come to know that Habib used to do vasuli. I have conveyed my feelings to the authorities and I hope the Railway Board will also consider it soon."

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:55 PM IST