Madhya Pradesh: Nabbed after 9 yrs, abduction & murder accused escapes from custody; three cops suspended

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three police men were suspended by superintendent of police in Gwalior district after an accused of abduction and murder who was arrested after nine years managed to escape from the police custody, as per officials.

The accused Jaipal, 25, a resident of Gwalior district, was a minor when he had committed the crime. He managed to stage a situation that he was presumed dead.

He was arrested by the crime branch police on Friday from Delhi-Ghaziabad border after nine years of committing crime.

To confirm his age after his arrest, three constables including Mohan Singh and Ravi Pathak from Bahodapur police station, took him to Sri Krishna Memorial Government School, Ghas Mandi, Gwalior, where he had studied. From there, he escaped from police custody.

Expressing displeasure over this negligence, SP Amit Sanghi has suspended three police personnel. As per officials, when the accused was taken to his school, one of his hands was tied with a rope, and the constable was holding him. At the same time, he started running away by dodging. When the constable caught him, he pushed and ran away. He ran towards Chandan Nagar.

The location of Jaipal alias Mukesh Parihar, an accused, absconding for nine years in the abduction and murder of Prankul Sharma, a student living in Bahodapur area, was found by police in Delhi.

The police reached his hideout and caught him in Delhi on Friday. There were a total of 9 accused in this case. Eight accused have gone to jail in the past but Jaipal had been declared dead.

Prankul Sharma was killed and taken to Sindh River near Dabra. After the murder, the accused kept demanding ransom from his family. The body of this child was recovered in Shivpuri. The police caught him from Delhi, and the police came to know that he was living there with a new name and identity.