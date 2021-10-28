Madhya Pradesh: Mythology, love stories on Chamba handkerchiefs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One will find popular stories, traditions and mythological stories related to Lord Krishna, Ramayana, Mahabharata and Puranas woven in Chamba handkerchiefs, says research scholar Rohini Arora. The love of hero-heroines and Raga-Ragini is also portrayed.

Arora was speaking at an event, ‘Museum popular lecture,’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Wednesday.

The handkerchief of Chamba kept in Victoria Albert Museum in London, gives a glimpse of its great history. It was presented to representatives of British government in 1883 by Raja Gopal Singh of Chamba, in which Kurukshetra war masterpieces were woven or engraved.

Arora did her PhD in textiles and apparel science from Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi, in 2015 on capacity building of artisans for sustainability of traditional Chamba embroidery. She said Pahari region is known for tradition of illustrious embroidery done by women during their leisure time.

It was originally practised in various parts of undivided Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. It is primarily known for its spectacular Chamba handkerchiefs, pahari cholies and household articles. The most famous is Chamba handkerchiefs, which are known for their double-sided embroidery and designs.

“It’s the only place where embroidery is being carried out presently. It’s here that the research has been undertaken with an aim to explore, innovate, and help this fascinating craft regain its past grandeur and glory,” Arora added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Woman set to board flight for Dubai barred after testing Covid positive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:32 AM IST