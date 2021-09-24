Madhya Pradesh: Myriad challenges confronting teachers, students discussed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Students of class 10 shared that since they could not study properly in class nine due to teaching being online, it is challenging to cope with class 10 studies. Another student said that there was only one mobile in his family due to which the three siblings could not attend online classes.

Children were sharing their challenges in an interactive meeting with students and teachers on the reopening of schools, challenges and the way forward. The Child Rights Observatory in partnership with UNICEF had organised the event.

The children shared some more challenges including that they missed a lot of things in online classes, now schools are reopened; they have started to understand better but they are unable to maintain harmony between online and offline classes. Extra classes should be organised so that the uncovered curriculum can be completed.

Nirmala Buch, chairperson, Child Rights Observatory†said schools have reopened after 18 months, and resultant challenges need to be responded to by engaging all stakeholders. Different parts of the state have different challenges; hence we need to engage with students, teachers and parents to find a way forward.

Brajesh Chauhan, Member, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that teachers and students are facing a challenge. Children in primary classes have forgotten whatever they have learnt. Hence the role of teachers becomes more important. It is important that education system engages with parents and makes sure that we are able to get children back to school and can address the challenges of attendance which we are seeing after the reopening of schools

†F A Jami, Education Specialist, UNICEF said that it is important to listen to the children and the challenges they face which can be shared with the State so that we can respond to the crisis.

Anil Gulati, Communications Specialist, UNICEF said that it is right of each and every child to express their views on the challenges they face. He facilitated the discussion which engaged teachers and students from 18 districts.

What the teachers said :

* It is time to get all children to school and they need more time with children to cover the loss they have suffered.†

* They are taking extra steps and extra classes to get children to school and help them cope up.

* Need to decrease†course content.

* In rural areas attendance is low and they have to make extra efforts to get children to schools.

* Many students have migrated out of district and the state.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:52 AM IST