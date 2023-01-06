Madhya Pradesh: Target 51% votes in Assembly polls; Muralidhar Rao tells BJP workers in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Muralidhar Rao has appealed to the party’s office-bearers and Mandal in-charges to target 51% votes in the assembly elections to be held by end of this year. Rao told them to make a strategy for each booth and stay there.

He was in Narmadapuram on Friday. In-charge minister of the district Brajendra Pratap Singh, Member of Parliament Rao Udai Pratap Singh, head of the party’s district unit Seema Singh, district president of the party Madhav Das Agarwal and others welcomed Rao.

He also honoured the religious leaders at a function in the circuit house. After garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar, he visited the mausoleum of Ramji Baba.

The women’s wing of the BJP gave him a rousing welcome at the party office. Rao held a meeting with the party office-bearers and people’s representatives.

Besides the district in-charge minister, in-charge of Narmadapuram division of the party Pankaj Joshi, Seema Singh, Udai Pratap Singh, legislators Sitasharan Sharma and Thakur Vijay Pal Singh and Thakurdas Nagwanshi were present at the meeting.

Rao said that as in-charge of the state unit of the party it was his duty to meet the office-bearers and people’s representatives.