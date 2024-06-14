Madhya Pradesh: Muralidhar Rao Stripped Of Charges, BJP Yet To Appoint State In-Charge

Muralidhar Rao |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's MP organisation does not have a state in-charge. National co-organisational secretary Shivprakash and regional organisational secretary Ajay Jamwal are coordinating with the partyís central leadership.

Muralidhar Rao, who was in-charge of the state unit, was stripped of all responsibilities. The central leadership has asked Rao not to interfere in anything related to the state.

Nevertheless, no formal orders have been issued to remove Rao. Nor has anyone been appointed in his place, but he has been directed to stay away from any affairs related to the party in MP.

Rao had virtually no role either in the assembly election or in the Lok Sabha election. During the Lok Sabha poll, Mahendra Singh was appointed election in-charge and Satish Upadhyay his deputy.

After their job is over, there is no official in-charge in the state to work on behalf of the central leadership. The state in-charge may be appointed after the appointment of the national president, and until that happens, the central leadership will coordinate with the state unit through Shivprakash and Jamwal.

Murli's misery

Among the BJP in-charges, Murlidhar has been the most troubled man. Before the assembly Rao was told not to interfere in the state affairs. After being stripped of all the assignments, he has not been given any work.