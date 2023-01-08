Madhya Pradesh: Municipality president distributes dustbins for hygiene awareness in Seoni-Malwa

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): President of Seoni-Malwa municipality of Narmadapuram, Ritesh Jain distributed dustbins in houses located in ward no. 15 of the town on Saturday. The initiative was named ‘Koodadan Vitran Abhiyaan’ (dustbin distribution campaign), which was brought into force in view of the upcoming Cleanliness Survey, 2023.

President Jain sprung into action on Saturday and visited all houses of Baba Colony and Ram Nagar Colony, located in ward no. 15 of the town. He distributed dustbins to the residents of the ward and advised them to dump the garbage in those dustbins, thereby exercising cleanliness and making the town garbage-free. During this, the residents of the ward were also apprised of segregating the dry and wet waste and dumping it in the vehicle ferrying garbage to the landfill site.

After this, president Jain also appealed to ward no. 15 residents to extend their contribution in maintaining hygiene across the town and helping it achieve the first position in terms of cleanliness. Alongside municipality president Jain, corporators Ajay Patel, Prashant Yadav, Rachna Lehri, Geeta Bai Kushwaha, Anuradha Dixit, Deepak Bathav, Durgesh Uikey and others were also present.