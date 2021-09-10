Madhya Pradesh: MP Transco SLDC becomes first to implement Cyber ​​Crisis Management Scheme in Jabalpur Power Sector

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Load Despatch Center has become the first in the state in the country to implement Cyber ​​Crisis Management Scheme in Jabalpur Power Sector.

MP Power Transmission Company's Managing Director Sunil Tiwari said that on the instructions of the Central Government, the engineers of Transco's State Load Despatch Center have prepared this cyber crisis management plan in-house without taking the help of expert advisors. This scheme has been approved and implemented by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT India) by the Government of India.

It is an effective system of international standard to prevent cyber attacks in the power sector and deals with cyber security of all computer systems installed in the Load Despatch Center. It is noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country whose load dispatch center has been certified by ISO 27001. This certificate is issued for compliance with cyber security.

The advantage of implementing this system is that the entire system of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company will be safe from external cyber attacks and no one will be able to tamper with the power system of the state through hacking or virus.

It is to be known that last year Mumbai's electricity system was a victim of this cyber attack, due to which there was power disruption in Mumbai for hours. It was only after this incident that instructions were given by the Central Government to prepare such cyber security to the power sectors of the entire country.

It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that POSOCO (Power System Operation Corporation Limited), an organization giving various guidelines to the power sector in India, and NCIIPC (National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center), the national nodal agency related to information security, have approved Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company.

By approving this management plan in the first test itself, it has accepted all the proposals related to the power system of this system. This system was developed by the Chief Engineer, State Load Despatch Center, Jabalpur, Shri K.K. It was possible and ready only due to the efforts of Prabhakar and Superintending Engineer Shri Rajesh Gupta.

Earlier, the Load Despatch Center of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, Jabalpur has also got the status of the first power utility in the country to implement ABT metering system (Availability Based Tariff System) and SCADA system.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:37 AM IST