e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: MP girl clinches bronze at All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Madhya Pradesh: MP girl clinches bronze at All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Madhu Singh, an MP Academy athlete, took bronze in the 67 kg weight class at the All-India Inter-University tournament.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Athlete Madhu Singh | FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A taekwondoin of the Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts (Taekwondo) Academy clinched bronze medal at the All-India Inter-University Taekwondo (Women) Championship held in Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday.

Madhu Singh, an MP Academy athlete, took bronze in the 67 kg weight class at the All-India Inter-University tournament. There were 90 girls in this weight category, and after fighting and defeating girls in the 67 kg weight category, Madhu emerged as the bronze medalist.

The championship was organised in the indoor multipurpose gym on the Guru Nanak Dev University campus and attracted up to 1000 players from 200 universities across the country.

Earlier, Madhu won a gold medal in the 6th cadet and 34th Junior and Senior Boys and Girls MP State Taekwondo Championship 2022, where MP Academy athletes emerged as overall champions in both boys and girls categories.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav was a tall leader of socialist movement, says Kamal Nath
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Vidisha becomes a pioneer to deploy series of innovative 5G services, provided by...

Madhya Pradesh: Vidisha becomes a pioneer to deploy series of innovative 5G services, provided by...

Madhya Pradesh: MP girl clinches bronze at All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Madhya Pradesh: MP girl clinches bronze at All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Bhopal: Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Ratibad, accused booked

Bhopal: Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Ratibad, accused booked

Madhya Pradesh: Nasrullaganj assistant jail superintendent took bribe from relatives of jail...

Madhya Pradesh: Nasrullaganj assistant jail superintendent took bribe from relatives of jail...

Madhya Pradesh: 4 year old girl sexually assaulted by school bus driver in Narsinghpur

Madhya Pradesh: 4 year old girl sexually assaulted by school bus driver in Narsinghpur