Madhya Pradesh: MP girl clinches bronze at All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Athlete Madhu Singh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A taekwondoin of the Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts (Taekwondo) Academy clinched bronze medal at the All-India Inter-University Taekwondo (Women) Championship held in Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday.

Madhu Singh, an MP Academy athlete, took bronze in the 67 kg weight class at the All-India Inter-University tournament. There were 90 girls in this weight category, and after fighting and defeating girls in the 67 kg weight category, Madhu emerged as the bronze medalist.

The championship was organised in the indoor multipurpose gym on the Guru Nanak Dev University campus and attracted up to 1000 players from 200 universities across the country.

Earlier, Madhu won a gold medal in the 6th cadet and 34th Junior and Senior Boys and Girls MP State Taekwondo Championship 2022, where MP Academy athletes emerged as overall champions in both boys and girls categories.