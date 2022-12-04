Bhopal: MP Avengers win first match against Odisha

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh's wheelchair cricket team won their first match at the national Wheelchair Cricket Tournament by nine wickets on Sunday. They defeated Odisha team.

During limited overs match, Madhya Pradesh wheelchair team, named Madhya Pradesh Avengers, won the toss and decided to bowl first. While batting first, the Odisha team scored 85 runs after losing seven wickets in 15 overs. Madhya Pradesh won the match by nine wickets, scoring 86 runs.

Both teams amazed the spectators as the cricketers jumped out of their wheelchairs to take catches. In Sunday’s match, Ishwari Prasad of Madhya Pradesh scored highest runs (37, not out). He was also the man of the match.

The national level Wheelchair Cricket Tournament that began on Sunday will continue till December 8 at Old Campion Cricket Ground. A total of six state teams are taking part.

My father introduced wheelchair cricket: Ghazal Khan

Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) CEO Ghazal Khan told Free Press that her father Haroon Rasheed introduced wheelchair cricket to the world. Ghazal Khan has been working for uplift of disabled cricketers in the country since 2007. He said the 2nd Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket will be organised in Nepal.

In February 2023, first ever wheelchair cricket world cup will be organised. "I am personally involved in wheelchair cricket. It feels good to see all the wheelchair-bound cricketers working hard on the field. It makes me work even harder off the field. It took a long time for us to get these people on the ground."

