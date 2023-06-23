Madhya Pradesh: MP Assembly Hopes To See E-Vidhan System Post Monsoon Session

Representative image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly is dreaming high to implement the e-Vidhan system after the monsoon session. If this happens then it will join the list of some elite states implementing e-Vidhan partially or fully. State assembly has sent an e-vidhan proposal to the state government and is waiting for its nod.

As of now, nine assemblies of states including Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are having the e-Vidhan system either in partial or full fledged manner.

Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, AP Singh said to Free Press that “ We have sent e-Vidhan proposal with full preparedness and planning to implement it as soon as possible”.

Under e–Vidhan an electronic device will be set up on the table of each MLAs which would have downloaded questionnaires and answers. Apart from this, many other added features will be used in the e-Vidhan system. Currently, a booklet is provided to MLAs, having the questions and replies of the assembly members. The E-Vidhan aim is to become paperless.

The sources in the Assembly Secretariat told to Free Press that it was two years back that e-vidhan proposal was forwarded to the state government. This proposal is lying with the government and will be examined by the high power committee headed by the Chief Secretary. On getting the clearance of the high power committee, a tripartite agreement will be signed between Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and state government.

The estimated expenditure to become e-vidhan is around Rs 50 crore which can get expanded till Rs 70 crore. “ Once the e-Vidhan System comes into the force, we will train MLAs and their staff on how to use the electronic gadget to see the questions and answers of the assembly session,” said a senior officer of Madhya Pradesh Assembly to Free Press.

National e Vidhan application (NeVA) is one of the 31 Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) under the digital India programme under the state category. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, is the nodal department for national e Vidhan application. National e-Vidhan is to be implemented in all the state, union territories. The aim of e-Vidhan is electronic flow of information, electronic laying of documents on the table of the house. Electronic information exchange among all the stakeholder’s. Its aim is to create paperless legislature in the country.