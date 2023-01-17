Madhya Pradesh: Mortal remains of Morena’s brave heart consigned to flames

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A brave heart from Ambah Tehsil in Morena laid down his life while he was doing duty for the country at Siachen. He was working as a Habildar for the Indian Army. He died of suffocation on January 11.

The mortal remains of 40-year-old Habilar Vivek Singh Tomar were brought to his residence at MLD Colony in Ambah on Tuesday when his last rites were performed.

According to reports, Tomar lost his life when the machine which controls the temperature in the thermostatic building developed some snags and smoke covered the building.

All the soldiers went out of the place, but Tomar re-entered the building to repair the machine and set it right.

Meanwhile, as he developed breathing trouble, he was given oxygen. As helicopter service was not available, his colleagues were carrying Tomar to another camp. On the way, he was vomiting blood and died.

His mortal remains reached his house after seven days of the incident. From his residence in Ambah, Tomar’s body was taken to his native village Ruar where his last rites were performed.

