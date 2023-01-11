e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

Madhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

The superintendent of police announced a reward for the police team which arrested Awasthi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A director of Sahara India Karunesh Awasthi, who took money from people in the name of doubling it, fell into police dragnet late Tuesday night, official sources said on Wednesday.

The police had to run between Lucknow and Morena to arrest Awasthi. After a medical examination, the director was presented before the court.

The superintendent of police announced a reward for the police team which arrested Awasthi.

The people hope that they will get back their money. Sixteen cases have been registered against Sahara India at the police stations in Porsa, Kailaras, Sabalgarh and Morena.

Sahara India opened an office on MS road in Morena and lured the people by promising them to double their income in eight years.

The company made the FD of the money they received from customers, but they did not return it, the police said, adding that 92,500 people deposited Rs 220 crore in Sahara India.

The police had been searching for Awasthi for a long time.  Two police teams were formed to search for Awasthi. They raided the office of Sahara India in Lucknow and the house of Awasthi.

When Awasthi came to know that the police from Morena were searching for him, he left for Delhi by air. The Morena police contacted their counterparts in Delhi and caught him.

He was brought to Morena on Wednesday and presented before the court. Superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri said that they were trying to track down other culprits in connection with the case.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for looting bank collection agent in Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

Madhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break 2 ATMs, make off with lakhs of rupees in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves break 2 ATMs, make off with lakhs of rupees in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrated in Nasrullaganj

Madhya Pradesh: Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrated in Nasrullaganj

Madhya Pradesh: Congress to prefer local residents for 2023 poll tickets, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: Congress to prefer local residents for 2023 poll tickets, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: 'They are our own people...will request them to end stir', says Narottam Mishra on...

Madhya Pradesh: 'They are our own people...will request them to end stir', says Narottam Mishra on...