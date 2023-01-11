Madhya Pradesh: Morena cops arrest Sahara India director from Delhi airport

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A director of Sahara India Karunesh Awasthi, who took money from people in the name of doubling it, fell into police dragnet late Tuesday night, official sources said on Wednesday.

The police had to run between Lucknow and Morena to arrest Awasthi. After a medical examination, the director was presented before the court.

The superintendent of police announced a reward for the police team which arrested Awasthi.

The people hope that they will get back their money. Sixteen cases have been registered against Sahara India at the police stations in Porsa, Kailaras, Sabalgarh and Morena.

Sahara India opened an office on MS road in Morena and lured the people by promising them to double their income in eight years.

The company made the FD of the money they received from customers, but they did not return it, the police said, adding that 92,500 people deposited Rs 220 crore in Sahara India.

The police had been searching for Awasthi for a long time. Two police teams were formed to search for Awasthi. They raided the office of Sahara India in Lucknow and the house of Awasthi.

When Awasthi came to know that the police from Morena were searching for him, he left for Delhi by air. The Morena police contacted their counterparts in Delhi and caught him.

He was brought to Morena on Wednesday and presented before the court. Superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri said that they were trying to track down other culprits in connection with the case.

