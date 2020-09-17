Madhya Pradesh: Monitoring of teachers to be done with Shala Darpan app

With opening of government schools with 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff from September 21, the school education department has asked collectors and mission directors of all districts to monitor their programmes through Shala Darpan mobile application.

The Shala Darpan app has been modified for monitoring purpose as well, said commissioner, Rajya Shiksha Kendra. Three levels have been added in the mobile app and had to be filled by the monitoring official after discussion with the teacher or headmaster present in the school, he added.

The school education department is running an ambitious ‘programme hamara ghar hamara vidyala’ in which teachers have been asked impart lessons through digital means besides visiting homes of students.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra official said that a detailed survey was done between July 2019 and February 2020 in which more than one lakh ten thousand schools were geo-tagged. Almost all schools across the state have been visited and geo tagged- the report of which is available on portal of Shala Darpan.

A provision has been made in the app that report could be fed online and offline. If there is a network issue then also the monitoring official should continue with filling the report on the app and the information will be load as the mobile comes in network area.

Monitoring officials will have to visit at least two schools at one go. Besides checking the basic infrastructure they will also have to mention the shortcomings and problems existing at the school. Suggestions for tentative solutions too are invited through the mobile app, said the official.