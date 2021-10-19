Madhya Pradesh: Mob beat up thieves in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Mob caught thieves stealing mobile phone from a youth’s pocket and beat up them during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Gwalior on Tuesday.

When the procession reached Guda Gudi Naka, a youth spotted a thief stole mobile and tried to escape from the crowd. The youth immediately raised the alarm and gathered people.

After that the mob caught the thief and started beating up. Later on, the mob caught more suspects and beat up them too.

As soon as the information received, the police rushed to the spot and mob handed over the thieves to the police. The police took all the suspects and reached Padav police station.

Padav police station in charge Vivek Astana said that the mob caught six thieves. During interrogation three thieves confessed the crime on the spot. The police further interrogate to collect the information about incident and strict action would be taken against them, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:11 PM IST