Madhya Pradesh MLA Brajbihari Pateria Withdraws Resignation After Dramatic Events

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Brajbihari Pateria has weighed heavy on others after he put in his papers following a dispute over writing ‘death due to snakebite’ in a postmortem report. The incident sparked a political row in the state.

After Pateria put in his papers, addressing it to the Speaker of the Assembly, the town inspector of Kesli police station Ajay Kumar Baiga was suspended on Friday, and an FIR was registered against the doctor.

Satisfied with the government’s action, Pateria withdrew his resignation.

The government and the organisation are with him, Pateria said, adding that he resigned out of anger, but after the government took action, he withdrew his resignation.

According to reports, a resident of Medhki village under Kesli police station died from snakebite. Dr Deepak Dubey carried out the postmortem. The family members of Dhan Singh said that the doctor had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for writing ‘death due to snakebite,’ but as the money was not given to him, he did not write it.

Angry with the doctor’s behavior, the family members of Singh went to legislator Pateria who told the police to register an FIR against the doctor, but the police declined.

Afterwards, Pateria was so annoyed that he sent in his resignation and staged a sit-in outside the police station.

Bhargava supports Pateria

Legislator and former minister Gopal Bhargava came in support of Brajbihari Pateria. In a post, Bhargava wrote that demanding a bribe by a government official to issue a death certificate was an unfortunate incident. Bhargava further wrote: “The policemen and government officials' refusal to listen to law-makers will not be tolerated.”

Innocent, says doctor

Dr Deepak Dubey said that he was innocent and that Dhan Singh did not die from snakebite. The family members were mounting pressure on him to write that snakebite was the cause of Singh’s death.

As he did not listen to them, he is facing action, Dubey said.