Madhya Pradesh: Miya biwi razi but this time the qazi got a problem- with DJ...WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Miya biwi razi but qazi got a problem with DJ...WATCH video |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine being all set for your wedding but the qazi or the pandit who is supposed to officiate your marriage refuses to do so. This is exactly what happened in Chhatarpur when Qazi Munnawar Raza Qadri refused to conduct a marriage ceremony because he was against the playing of DJ music during the wedding. A video of the qazi schooling the bridegroom over use of DJ has now gone viral on social media.

The incident was reported in Nowgong where a wedding procession had reached the bride’s house dancing along on DJ beats. This is what irked the qazi who had to solemnise the marriage. It took four hours and a public apology by both the bride and groom’s side to resume the marriage function.

'Ask the band players to conduct nikah'

In the video, Qazi Munnawar can be heard saying that it is not permissible in Islam to play DJ and dance in marriage. He further said, “If you people do what is forbidden in a marriage ceremony, then I cannot conduct the ‘Nikah’. You have brought the wedding procession with a band and DJ, and even went to the mosque with it. Now ask the band players to conduct your ‘Nikah’.”

Notably, Qazi Munnawar has been conducting a campaign for the past two and a half years in the area to promote simplicity in marriages. He believes that DJ is an unnecessary expenditure in marriages. He said, “People drink and dance to the DJ and create ruckus. People living nearby also face troubles due to noise while children are unable to study.”

