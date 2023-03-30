Madhya Pradesh: Missing for two days, woman's body recovered from Narmada

Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman named Archana Patel, who runs a boutique in Jabalpur's Shastri Nagar, found dead in the Narmada River, on Thursday. The incident came to light when her family members lodged a missing report after she did not return home from the boutique for about 12 hours.

Later, the police received information about a dead body of a woman floating in the Narmada Ghat of Murkatiya village. Upon investigation, the woman was identified as Archana Patel.

According to the police, Archana was married five years ago but had been living separately from her husband due to family discord. She had also filed a complaint in court, but its decision had not been taken yet. On March 27, Archana left for the boutique but instead of going there, she went towards Bhedaghat with the intention of committing suicide. She parked her scotty near Bhedaghat Dhuandhar and jumped into the Narmada River.

Bargi CSP Ankit Swatarkar, stated that the matter is being taken seriously, and statements will be taken from both families to ascertain why Archana took this extreme step. After the post-mortem, Archana's body has been handed over to her family members. The investigation is ongoing.