Madhya Pradesh: Factory worker arrested in builder Raju Verma's suicide case in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A factory worker was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide in builder Raju Verma's death case, on Wednesday.

The case dates back to October 2022, when builder Raju Verma allegedly shot himself with his licensed pistol, citing harassment by accused Baliram Shah in his suicide note.

The police have filed a case against Baliram Shah under section 306 for abetment to suicide, and he will be produced in court.

Baliram Shah had bought his house from Raju Verma and the duo lived in the same building. According to the Civil Line Station in-charge Ramesh Kaurav,duo would often enter into argument. In his suicide note, Raju Verma had stated that he was committing suicide due to the harassment of Baliram Shah.

Last year, on October 1, Raju Verma committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple with his licensed pistol and had undergone treatment for several days after the incident and died on October 26, 2022, at the Medical College Hospital.

