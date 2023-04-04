Madhya Pradesh: 'Miraculous' herbs from this Hanuman temple known to fix fractured bones instantly

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The Sankatmochan Temple of Muhas village is witnessing a huge footfall after a word spread that the 'miraculous' herbs here can heal fractures in no time.

Although doctors have not been able to confirm the scientific validity of the herbs, even though many patients have reported positive results.

It is said that patients who arrives on stretchers or in ambulances, leave temple on their own feet, with their broken bones seemingly healed. The temple is busiest on Tuesdays and Saturdays, as these days are believed to be of Lord Hanuman's.

Located about three kilometers away from Reethi tehsil, this Hanuman temple is famous for curing bone related problems. People from all over the country visit the temple for these herbs made by the Panda (caretaker) of the temple, which are said to provide relief for bone diseases.

Visitors are advised to chant Ram name with closed eyes and are then given herbs by Panda Sarman Patel. After consuming the herbs, visitors continue chanting Ram's name with some abstinence. Many patients have reported feeling rested and rejuvenated after visiting the temple.

According to legend, the father of Panda Sarman Patel was asked by a monk in the forest to do good for people and gave him these herbs. He first used the herbs to heal the broken bone of a cow, and after seeing success, he began offering herbs to people from the platform of Hanumanji in the field. His son Sarman has continued this tradition, and the crowd of people seeking treatment has grown over time.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting the healing power of the herbs, the Sankatmochan Temple in Muhans continues to draw crowds of believers seeking relief from their ailments.