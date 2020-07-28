Madhya Pradesh: Minster Tulsi Silawat, wife test corona positive, Suhas Bhagat too infected

BJP organizational general secretary Suhas Baghat and organizational secretary Ashutosh Tiwari have been tested positive. Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have also positive. Besides, staffs of minister Manish Sisodia have been tested positive. Burhanpur SP Rahul Lodha has been tested positive.
Gwalior, Sehore, Chhattarpur, Barwani recorded corona blast on Tuesday. Gwalior reported 51, Sehore reported 25, Rewa reported 22 and Barwani reported 33.
The state's tally on Tuesday evening stood at 29416 positive cases and 830 deaths. Ten deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Indore accounts for 7058 positive cases and 306 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 6026 cases and 160 deaths.
Ujjain is at the third spot with 73 deaths and 1141 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 467 while Neemuch has 630 positives. Khandwa accounts for 646 positive cases, and Khargone's corona tally stands at 666. Jabalpur recorded 1056 cases.
Morena recorded 1531 cases while Mandsaur has 391 and Dhar has recorded 361 cases. Dewas has reported 418 cases. Sagar recorded 634 cases. Tikamgarh has 300 cases and Raisen has recorded 299 while Bhind has till date account for 433 cases. Sheopur has 224 cases and Rewa have 242 cases each while Rajgarh has 238 and Barwani recorded 434 cases. Chhindwara has 127 and Vidisha has 276 cases. Shajapur has 278 cases while Damoh has 156 and Ashok Nagar has 81 cases.
Datia has 205 cases while Satna has 125 cases and Jhabua has 121cases. Panna has 89 cases and Balaghat has 114 cases. Sehore has 226 cases.
Hoshangabad has 159 cases and Narsingpur has 145 cases while Betul has 211 cases and Shivpuri has 273 cases. Ratlam recorded 377 cases. Chhattarpur has 305cases.
Agar Malwa and Sidhi have 80 cases each while Singrauli has 84 cases and Anuppur has 69 cases. Jhabua and Katni have reported 121 cases each. Umaria and Seoni have reported 40 cases each. Dindori has 36 cases. Alirajpur has 129 cases while Guna has 65 cases and Shahdol has 72 cases. Niwari has 38 cases. Mandla has reported 21 cases. As per health department, 827 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day 12691 samples were tested across the state.
Positive cases are 29416 positive cases and death tolls are 830 while 8044 are active cases and 20434 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.