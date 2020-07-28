Madhya Pradesh: Minster Tulsi Silawat, wife test corona positive, Suhas Bhagat too infected

Morena recorded 1531 cases while Mandsaur has 391 and Dhar has recorded 361 cases. Dewas has reported 418 cases. Sagar recorded 634 cases. Tikamgarh has 300 cases and Raisen has recorded 299 while Bhind has till date account for 433 cases. Sheopur has 224 cases and Rewa have 242 cases each while Rajgarh has 238 and Barwani recorded 434 cases. Chhindwara has 127 and Vidisha has 276 cases. Shajapur has 278 cases while Damoh has 156 and Ashok Nagar has 81 cases.

Datia has 205 cases while Satna has 125 cases and Jhabua has 121cases. Panna has 89 cases and Balaghat has 114 cases. Sehore has 226 cases.

Hoshangabad has 159 cases and Narsingpur has 145 cases while Betul has 211 cases and Shivpuri has 273 cases. Ratlam recorded 377 cases. Chhattarpur has 305cases.

Agar Malwa and Sidhi have 80 cases each while Singrauli has 84 cases and Anuppur has 69 cases. Jhabua and Katni have reported 121 cases each. Umaria and Seoni have reported 40 cases each. Dindori has 36 cases. Alirajpur has 129 cases while Guna has 65 cases and Shahdol has 72 cases. Niwari has 38 cases. Mandla has reported 21 cases. As per health department, 827 positive cases were reported in state on Tuesday. During the day 12691 samples were tested across the state.

Positive cases are 29416 positive cases and death tolls are 830 while 8044 are active cases and 20434 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.