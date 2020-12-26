Madhya Pradesh: Minor rapes six-year-old girl, sent to juvenile home

BHOPAL: A six-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour when she was busy playing games on Thursday. Her family told police that she was playing games on mobile phone of her father in afternoon when the accused, a 15-year-old boy, approached her.

After raping her, he asked her to not tell it to anyone. The girl did not inform her family for a day. However, she revealed it to her family on Friday. The family asked the accused about it as he lives in the same building as they do. Later, they filed a complaint with Nishatpura police.

Sub inspector Urmila Yadav said accused has been taken into custody and has been sent to juvenile home.