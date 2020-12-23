Madhya Pradesh: 20-year jail for raping minor

KUKSHI: A man accused of raping a minor was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by district and additional session judge Praveena Vyas in Kukshi, Dhar district, on Wednesday.
Additional public prosecutor RK Gupta and additional district prosecution officer Shyamu Rawat informed that the court found one Guddu alias Mukkam Singh, a resident of a village which falls under Dahi police station guilty under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences.
Gupta said that the incident took place on January 20, 2018. The victim and accused belong to the same village. On the day of incident, the victim along with her sister and one friend went to a tailoring shop. When the trio was standing at a square in the market, accused Guddu came on his motorcycle and abducted her.
Accused took her to a forest area in Malkapur, where he raped her and then fled from the spot. The victim shared her ordeal with her family who subsequently rushed to the Dahi police station and lodged their complaint. Based on the victim’s statement, her medical examination, and DNA report, the accused was found guilty.