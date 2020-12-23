Madhya Pradesh: 20-year jail for raping minor

Gupta said that the incident took place on January 20, 2018. The victim and accused belong to the same village. On the day of incident, the victim along with her sister and one friend went to a tailoring shop. When the trio was standing at a square in the market, accused Guddu came on his motorcycle and abducted her.

Accused took her to a forest area in Malkapur, where he raped her and then fled from the spot. The victim shared her ordeal with her family who subsequently rushed to the Dahi police station and lodged their complaint. Based on the victim’s statement, her medical examination, and DNA report, the accused was found guilty.