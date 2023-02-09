Madhya Pradesh: Minor raped, murdered, house of culprit bulldozed in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was raped and murdered at Dubai village in Karhia area, the police said on Thursday.

Sub-divisional officer of police Abhinav Kumar Barange said the house of the rape and murder accused SheruJatav had been bulldozed.

The officer further said the house was built on government land. According to reports, a wedding ceremony was going on in the house of Janved Shakya, and when the bridegroom's party arrived there, the girl had gone to see it.

As she did not reach home, her family members began to search for the girl, but as they did not find any clue, the kin of the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against SheruJatav and Kalu Jatav, residents of Dabra.

The police took both of them into custody, but the accused continued to mislead the cops.

Nevertheless, when the police strictly questioned them, the culprits related the truth to the cops.

SheruJatav said he had killed the child and threw her body in farmland. The police found the body in a bush, and the family members of the girl identified her with the help of her clothes.

The police razed the house of the culprit with a JCB machine.

