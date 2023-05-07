 Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl sold for ₹50,000 in Raisen; 4 arrested
The two accused lured her under the pretext of getting her a better job in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three men and a woman for allegedly selling a 17-year-old-girl for ₹50,000 to a person in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Sunday.

The girl, resident of Ghughri police station limits in Mandla district, met two of the accused - Pahalwati Bai and Sunil Kushwaha - while working at a dairy in Jabalpur, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said.

The two accused lured her under the pretext of getting her a better job in Mumbai, he said.

Later, the accused reached Patai village in Raisen where they allegedly sold the girl for ₹50,000 to a person named Vishnu Kushwaha to marry him, the official said.

In the meantime, the girl's parents filed a missing complaint with police in Mandla, he said.

The police arrested the four accused involved in this case of human trafficking on Saturday, the official said.

Deori police station's sub-inspector Shraddha Uikey said based on information provided by the Mandla police, the accused were arrested from Patai village.

The girl has been handed over to the Mandla police, she said.

