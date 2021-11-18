Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl raped by a youth in a hotel room in Gwalior, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area of the district four days ago. The victim, a student of class 10th remained silent in the fear of infamy. But when the mother of the victim inquired about her silence, she narrated the entire incident to her mother.

After that she along with her mother reached the Kotwali police station and lodged an FIR against the accused.

According to the police, the girl had a friendship with the accused who lived in the neighbourhood for three years. When the family members of the girl came to know about their friendship, they stopped her talking to him. Because of which the accused had a dispute with the girl.

Four days ago, the accused called the girl and said that he would like to apologise for his mistake. He called the girl to a hotel located in Chitnis ki Goth. The girl reached there and they ate food together.

After that the accused asked her to get in the hotel room where he would apologise. As soon as they reached the room the accused locked the door. When the girl raised her concern, the accused threatened and raped her. When the girl said she would tell the police, the accused gave a death threat.

Kotwali police station in charge Rajeev Gupta says that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered under the rape charge and POCSO Act. The police raided the house of the accused but he is absconding from his house. The police would arrest the accused soon, he added.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:26 PM IST