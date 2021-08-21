Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl dies from snakebite youth ends life, another drowns

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Three unnatural deaths were reported from different parts of the district in the past 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl died from snakebite in Chandwar village in Indwar Tehsil on Friday, said family members of the girl.

They said that a snake had bitten Jyoti Kol, daughter of Dadua Kol, on August 20. She did not survive.

In another incident, a youth drowned in a stream in Bhundi area under Naurojabad police station on Saturday, the police said.

The youth, Gore Lal Baiga, was a resident of Umarpani village.

In yet another incident, a 24-year-old man hanged himself from the ceiling of his house in Narwar village under Pali police station on Saturday, the police said.

The youth, Ravi Yadav, was the son of Purosottam Yadav. The body was sent for the postmortem examination.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:12 PM IST