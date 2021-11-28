Madhya Pradesh: Minor found hanging from roof, kin suspect foul play

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a noose at the terrace of her home in Sendhpa village on Friday.

The family members of the girl however have accused two boys from the village of murdering her. When they went to the police station to file an FIR against the two boys, the police refrained from mentioning their names. Agitated, the kin of the deceased girl jammed the highway along with the fellow villagers.

They gathered around the Hospital Tiraha, near the Chhattarpur-Sagar highway. The father of the girl, Sarju Ahirvar, said her body was found at the terrace at around 3 pm. Her brother, Narendra, claimed to have seen those two boys running away from the terrace. The police are investigating the case.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:26 AM IST