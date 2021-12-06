Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy upset over father's scolding consumes iron nails

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy upset over father's scolding consumed 27 iron nails in Gwalior.

The matter came into light when the child suffered severe stomach pain and was admitted into a hospital.

Senior doctor of the hospital Virendra Maheshwari said that as soon as he checked up on the boy, he was surprised. He said that it was the first case in his life till date.

The boy, Dhananjay had consumed the iron nails 21 days ago. When he suffered the pain, his father admitted him to the hospital.

The doctor said that the boy was operated on for two and a half hours and all the nails were removed successfully. The operation was quite complicated as the nails in the stomach damaged the liver and kidney, he added.

Maheshwari said that the health of Dhananjay was fine and he was out of danger.

Dhananjay’s father, however, said that Dhananjay had eaten the nails by mistake.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Noori Khan withdraws resignation from party posts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 06:04 PM IST