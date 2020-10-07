Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy from Rewa arrested for harassing girl

Indore: We Care For You cell of the crime branch nabbed a minor boy for harassing a girl over the phone on Wednesday. He was making phone calls to the girl and was threatening her to talk to him. The minor boy was handed over to Kanadiya police station for further investigation.

A girl had lodged a complaint that she is employed with a real estate company. For a few days, she received calls from different mobile numbers and the caller was harassing her for talking over the phone. He also told her to meet and threatened her when she refused to meet him. Finally, the girl lodged a complaint against him.

The cell officials started an investigation to collect information about him and managed to nab him. The boy hails from Rewa and was staying here in a rented house with his uncle. He allegedly told the police that his uncle had received a call from the girl, who was explaining about the project to uncle. The minor boy took her number from uncle’s mobile phone and started making calls to her.