Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy dies, 12 sustain injuries after tractor-trolley hits tree in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died and more than 12 people sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley rammed into a tree near Bheemkund area under Bajna police station on Monday, the police said.

Among the injured, the conditions three girls were stated to be serious. They were rushed to the district hospital.

According to reports, nearly 36 people from Siddhai village under Bajna police station went to Jatashanker temple on a tractor-trolley.

When they were returning the tractor-trolley driver Jagannath Yadav was driving the vehicle at a high speed.

The vehicle hit a tree. The boy who died in the accident was identified as Deva

On getting information, the police rushed to spot and sent the injured to a hospital.