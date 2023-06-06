 Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy dies, 12 sustain injuries after tractor-trolley hits tree in Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Minor boy dies, 12 sustain injuries after tractor-trolley hits tree in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy dies, 12 sustain injuries after tractor-trolley hits tree in Chhatarpur

Among the injured, the conditions three girls were stated to be serious. They were rushed to the district hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy died and more than 12 people sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley rammed into a tree near Bheemkund area under Bajna police station on Monday, the police said.

Among the injured, the conditions three girls were stated to be serious. They were rushed to the district hospital.

According to reports, nearly 36 people from Siddhai village under Bajna police station went to Jatashanker temple on a tractor-trolley.

When they were returning the tractor-trolley driver Jagannath Yadav was driving the vehicle at a high speed.

The vehicle hit a tree. The boy who died in the accident was identified as Deva

On getting information, the police rushed to spot and sent the injured to a hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mini truck ferrying cattle seized by Ashta police

Madhya Pradesh: Mini truck ferrying cattle seized by Ashta police

Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy dies, 12 sustain injuries after tractor-trolley hits tree in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy dies, 12 sustain injuries after tractor-trolley hits tree in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Power cuts causing problems to residents, farmers, says Congress in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Power cuts causing problems to residents, farmers, says Congress in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: SDM cuffs youth for encroaching upon hand-pump in Gwalior village

Madhya Pradesh: SDM cuffs youth for encroaching upon hand-pump in Gwalior village

Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies

Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies